Advisory Alpha LLC Has $42.89 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $42,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after acquiring an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

