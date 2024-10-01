Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $104,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 66,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,292,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.