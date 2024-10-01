Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $527.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

