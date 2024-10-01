Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

