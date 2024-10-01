Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 14,717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 297,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 532,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.