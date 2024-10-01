Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 14,717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 297,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 532,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

