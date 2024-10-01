Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.04

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.04 and last traded at C$20.95, with a volume of 18182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3797814 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -281.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. In related news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

