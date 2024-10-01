Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.