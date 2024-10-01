AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.29

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $6.25. AGC shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 809 shares.

AGC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

