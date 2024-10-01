agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $404,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of agilon health by 43.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

