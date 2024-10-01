Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
