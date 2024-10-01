Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Down 4.5%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 18,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 528,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,831,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

