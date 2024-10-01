Airbnb (ABNB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB):

9/30/2024 – Airbnb had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Airbnb had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $134.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2024 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $111.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.47. 3,847,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,702. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 552,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,733,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

