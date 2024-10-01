Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.31

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.