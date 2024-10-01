Alan Taylor Sells 4,296 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,275.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.
- On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.
- On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.
Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 666,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $894.75 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
