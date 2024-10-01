Alan Taylor Sells 4,296 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,275.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 666,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $894.75 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

