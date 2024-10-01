Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 898,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $457,522,000 after buying an additional 286,122 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $584.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.06. The stock has a market cap of $539.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $607.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

