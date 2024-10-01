Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.75

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 490023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

