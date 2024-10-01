Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62. 971,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,513,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 507,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

