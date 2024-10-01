Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,624,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

