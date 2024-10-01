Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,708,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 178,253.1% in the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 2,001,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,691,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.32.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,225 shares of company stock worth $36,134,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

