Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,580,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 72,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. 21,305,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,493,906. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,514.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock valued at $31,933,031. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.