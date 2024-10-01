Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.28. 1,538,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,174,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

