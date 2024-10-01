Amalgamated Bank Has $189,000 Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.