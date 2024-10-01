Amalgamated Bank Has $221,000 Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

