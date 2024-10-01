Amalgamated Bank Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 366.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $384.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.24 and its 200-day moving average is $410.52.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.