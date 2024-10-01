Amalgamated Bank Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,990. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

