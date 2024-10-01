Amalgamated Bank Has $303,000 Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

