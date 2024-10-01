Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

