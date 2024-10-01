Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Viad were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 455.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 227.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 20.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

