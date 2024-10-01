Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 349,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 220,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

