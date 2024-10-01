Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,337 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

