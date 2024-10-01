Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

