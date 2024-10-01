Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,119 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $858.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 155.84%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

