Amalgamated Bank Sells 669 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 172.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

