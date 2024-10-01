Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000,000 shares trading hands.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Trading Down 100.0 %

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

