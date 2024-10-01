Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $183.45 and last traded at $183.82. Approximately 10,992,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,006,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

