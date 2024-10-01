Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,155 shares in the company, valued at $446,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $49,977.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

