Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

Amedisys stock opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -150.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

