American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %

AXL opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $726.48 million, a P/E ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

