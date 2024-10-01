American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,272,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 4.4 %

ICUI stock opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $188.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,096,771.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock worth $4,537,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

