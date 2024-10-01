American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Down 4.5%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.53. 69,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 971,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $801.75 million, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

