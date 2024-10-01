Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $472.96

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $472.96 and last traded at $472.65, with a volume of 125639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.00.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.