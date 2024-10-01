AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.9 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AMVMF opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. AMG Critical Materials has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.22.
About AMG Critical Materials
