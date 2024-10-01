Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

