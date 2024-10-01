Analysts’ Upgrades for October 1st (AA, AMH, BDX, BIO, BUD, CLX, CTRE, DDOG, DIN, F)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 1st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $187.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

