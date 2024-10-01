Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stifel Financial (SF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/27/2024 – Stifel Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Stifel Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2024 – Stifel Financial is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Stifel Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2024 – Stifel Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:SF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 75,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

