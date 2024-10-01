Analyzing Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duolingo and Banzai International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $634.49 million 19.07 $16.07 million $0.97 289.34 Banzai International $4.56 million 0.44 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Duolingo has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duolingo and Banzai International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 1 2 8 1 2.75 Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Duolingo currently has a consensus target price of $255.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.96%. Banzai International has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.58%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Banzai International.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo 10.44% 9.64% 6.57% Banzai International N/A N/A -127.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Banzai International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duolingo beats Banzai International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.