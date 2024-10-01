Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.9 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,090.55%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.