Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.00

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 94.15 ($1.26), with a volume of 149456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.17).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 7.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.