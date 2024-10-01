Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,127,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,419,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 733,462 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

