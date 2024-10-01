APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 19,700 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,890,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AerCap by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 680,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 0.2 %

AerCap stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

View Our Latest Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.